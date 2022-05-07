American Legion Auxiliary Unit #72 in Saugerties has announced that this year’s Poppy Girl is Brianna Chubb, an 8-year-old Riccardi Elementary student. She plays flag football, is in the Biddy Basketball League and plays softball through the Saugerties Athletic Association. Brianna also enjoys biking and riding her scooter.

Her grandparents are Kelton and Anne Chubb, both members of America Legion Unit #72 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #72. Her mother, Karen Chubb, is also an auxiliary member of Unit #72.

Brianna will present a bouquet of poppies during the Memorial Day services on May 30 at the Legion Hall, 30 John street in Saugerties. She will also represent the Auxiliary in the 4th of July parade.