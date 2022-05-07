After record-breaking attendance of over 53,000 patrons in 2021, The Ulster County Fair returns for another week of family summer fun August 2-7 at the county fairgrounds at 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz. Once again, the Ulster County Agricultural Society will present a traditional country fair complete with agricultural displays, live farm animals, live entertainment and unlimited thrill rides all for a low pay-one-price admission and free parking.

There will be big name musical entertainment on the main stage each evening. The local pop band Sass and Brass featuring Daryl McGill will kick off the fair Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, August 7 local sensation and The Voice finalist, Ian Flannigan, will perform at 5:30 p.m. Other nationally known concert entertainers will be announced in coming weeks.

Fair information is available at UlsterCountyFair.com. Concessionaire’s information is available on line and by phone at (845) 255-1380.