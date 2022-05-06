The following local high school juniors have been named to the Ulster County American Legion Boys’ State Delegates for 2022: Sean Sasso, Post 72 Saugerties High School; Marco Martini, Post 1034 Wallkill High School; Charles Price, Post 1034 Wallkill High School; Derek Mazzone, Post 150 Kingston High School, Nazar Yevko, Post 1034 Wallkill High School; and Roman Mazzone, Post 150 Kingston High School.

American Legion Boys’ State is a week-long program that immerses high school youth (currently completing their junior year) in citizenship and leadership training. They learn the practical aspects of government as it exists in New York State and come to recognize that the individual is integral to the character and success of government.

They also participate in physical fitness, team work and other activities under the guidance of American Legion counselors and U.S. Marines.

Boys’ State takes place at Morrisville State College from June 26 through July 1.