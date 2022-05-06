Opening day at the Kingston Farmers’ Market is Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in Uptown, Kingston in the County Courthouse parking lot at 285 Wall Street. Entrances are at John and Crown Street and on Wall Street between Main and John Street.

There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Hudson Valley’s own party brass band Brasskill. MyKingstonKids will host performances by their Bindlestiff’s Cirkus After School Spring Intensive.

The Kingston Farmers’ Market will be held every Saturday from May 7 to November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, in the County Courthouse parking lot.

Each week the market hosts over 60 local farms and vendors with locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, grains, mushrooms and beans; as well as locally made cheeses, meats, breads, pickles, kombucha, herbal wellness and ready-to-eat hot foods for breakfast and lunch. Gluten-free, vegan and dairy alternatives available each week.

Find a list of vendors at: https://kingstonfarmersmarket.org/market-vendors/.

Live music and programming for kids will take place every Saturday in a safe, fun, family-friendly outdoor atmosphere.

The market accepts SNAP and participates in Double Up and FreshConnect benefit programs. The market also offers its own community-supported, income leveling currency Solidarity Dollars. Find out more at https://kingstonfarmersmarket.org/solidarity-dollars/.

For more information about events and programming for the season, visit info@kingstonfarmersmarket.org, or https://kingstonfarmersmarket.org/.