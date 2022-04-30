There is still time to submit artwork for the Village of New Paltz Historic Preservation Commission’s annual exhibit. The event will be held virtually, featuring depictions of historic architecture and landscapes, life within a historic context and, new this year, historic preservation’s role in the promotion of social justice and equality.

Submissions will be shared on the Village Historic Preservation Commission’s and Elting Memorial Library’s Facebook pages.

Images can be emailed to kamilla.nagy@gmail.com, along with the artist’s name and contact information; the title, medium and size of each artwork; and an optional artist statement.

Artists may enter up to three pieces in each of these categories: painting, drawing/mixed media, photography. The deadline for submissions is May 30.

For more information, please contact exhibit coordinator Kamilla Nagy at the above email address or go to https://www.facebook.com/historicpreservationartcontest/.