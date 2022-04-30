After a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, Woodstock Day School seniors, employees and parent volunteers returned to the shoulder of Route 212 to resume participation in the NY State Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program. As part of the students’ community service requirement, the 18 participants cleaned up a two-mile section of highway east of Glasco Turnpike. Prior to their departure for the work site, NYS Program Coordinator Todd Gilbert delivered a safety briefing to the clean-up crew in the school parking lot.

Adult participants included parent volunteers Mike Collins, Bill Hilgendorf and Brian Nowitzki; Director of Facilities Bob Osterhoudt, Executive Assistant Andrea Minoff and facilities team member Kevin Little, Woodstock Day School employees who organized the effort; and school employees Aboubacar Camara of the facilities team and Director of Education and Learning Stephanie Fisher.

Woodstock Day School, located on 50 acres on Glasco Turnpike, provides an educational journey for Nursery school through Grade 12.