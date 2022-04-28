More than 25 people, including local young adults, representatives of the Woodstock Historical Society, and parents with younger children donned orange vests, gloves and carried bags as they cleared trash from Andy Lee Field, the town’s two municipal parking lots and around the Woodstock Youth Center to show respect for the environment on Earth Day, April 22.

“We filled the whole back of the town truck,” said Youth Center Recreation Director Patrick Acker. “We did areas where there are usually lots of kids and the public.” Acker helmed the event, working with Lauren Motzkin and her dog, Artie. “It was nice to give back to the community, the kids were very excited about that.”

He said that the participating youth ran from ages 11 to 18. Woodstock Meats provided sandwiches, and the folks from the Historical Society did a presentation for the participants

“After the cleanup, they showed historical photos, showing what Woodstock looked like in the past, to help feel a little more connected to the town. That was one of the things we wanted to do,” said Acker.

He said that the Youth Center would try to have a similar event in the fall, maybe including a Skate Competition and a basketball tournament

“It’s important to have a positive vibe coming out from here,” said Acker. “This place allows them to be young adults and have some fun without the pressures of bullying or other environments.”

The Woodstock Youth Center is at 60 Rock City Road and is open 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.

For more information, call 845-679-2015 or email youthcenter@woodstockny.org.