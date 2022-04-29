This year, Opus 40 will be offering a variety of new educational, cultural and entertainment opportunities, including a climate-change-informed Solstice ritual with Nocturnal Medicine, a Hudson Valley Story Workshops series with live storytelling and open mics, a spaghetti dinner cabaret with Great Small Works, a Sunday music performance program curated by Tom Law, weekly dance lessons, stargazing and more.

“This season expands on our efforts in recent years to showcase remarkable art that works with our extraordinary site; if there’s an extra level to the programming, it’s a focus on healing,” says Opus 40 executive director Caroline Crumpacker. “Opus 40 is what emerged from Harvey Fite’s miraculous transformation of a landscape broken by extraction, and we hope to honor his vision throughout this season.”

In 2022, Opus 40 is bringing back:

• Outdoor movie nights with Upstate Films

• A Friday night Sunset Session with Radio Woodstock

• The Vanaver Caravan’s SummerDance program and performance

• The Saugerties Art Studio Tour preview

• Stockade Saturday Concerts with the Mammals, Hungry March Band, Mandingo Ambassadors and others

• Nature walks with Dina Falconi and Mallory O’Donnell

• A variety of classes and workshops, including yoga and qigong

The general-admission entry fee is $11, or $9 for seniors, students and vets (passes can also be checked out through local libraries). Admission to Friday evening events is on a sliding scale; Saturday tickets cost $20. Sunday music event tickets are $12. Free tickets to many events are also available through partner venues.

For additional information, e-mail info@opus40.org.