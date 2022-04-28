The Open Space Institute (OSI) has announced that a restoration of the High Point Carriage Road at Minnewaska State Park Preserve is underway. The project will reestablish recreational access in a part of the Park Preserve that has not been accessible to the majority of users for more than 25 years. Once the High Point Carriage Road restoration project is completed, OSI will have achieved a long-standing organizational goal of connecting the interior of Minnewaska State Park Preserve to Sam’s Point, linking the park’s two visitor centers and fully restoring more than 15-miles of the park’s popular carriage roads.

The $1.2 million High Point Carriage Road restoration project is on-track to be completed by the end of the summer in 2023.

Improvements to the High Point Carriage Road include a mix of restoration and full reconstruction, including a 1,200-foot realignment, new bridges and enhanced drainage installations. The suite of critical upgrades will repair the washed out, rocky and uneven surfaces of the existing carriage road, improve the flow of stormwater in the area and widen the current path to accommodate multiple user groups, including walkers, hikers, runners, bikers, cross-country skiers and equestrian patrons.

Additionally, the restored carriage roads play a critical role in helping park staff and emergency responders act during crisis. The carriage roads serve as emergency access routes that weave throughout the park and during wildfire events the carriage roads act as “fire breaks” and are barriers that slow the progression of fire.

“OSI’s commitment to the restoration of Minnewaska’s carriage road builds on decades of work to protect the spectacular landscape and make it more accessible and enjoyable for the public,” said Kim Elliman, OSI’s president and CEO. “Over the years, we have proudly restored more than 15 miles of carriage roads, doubled the park’s size through the addition of more than 12,000 acres, and most recently helped build the Lake Minnewaska Visitor Center. We are proud that our park improvement work here is ensuring the land is both protected and welcoming to the public.”

“The historic carriage road network within Minnewaska is a tremendous resource that offers miles of recreational opportunities for visitors while protecting the sensitive resources within the park preserve, aides in search and rescue operations and forest fire management,” said Minnewaska State Park Preserve Park Superintendent Erik Humphrey. “One of my biggest priorities since my tenure began at Minnewaska has been to restore the entire carriage road system, and the progress that we have made to date would not have been possible without our tremendous partnership with OSI.

After a competitive bidding process, OSI has contracted with Mombaccus Excavating from Kerhonkson to complete the High Point Carriage Road restoration. As the project progresses, the public is reminded that the site is an active construction area and is asked to respect road closures and stay clear of construction equipment.

OSI’s High Point project is part of a larger, ongoing effort to restore major sections of Minnewaska’s 35-mile Victorian era carriage road system.

Originally built to serve 19th century horse-drawn carriages, Minnewaska’s crushed stone carriage roads are unique in that they support many different user groups, allowing people of all ages, abilities and recreational interests to enjoy a truly remote outdoor experience.