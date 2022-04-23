Joe Myers, acting Village of Saugerties Sewer Plant Operator, reported at the April 18 meeting of the Village Board that a crew would be coming in to replace a rotating biological contactor [RBC] at the sewer plant, a job that has been held up for more than a year, first because a needed part was difficult to get, then because the Covid epidemic shut down all the work on the plant. The replacement RBC s scheduled to be delivered on April 25.

Last week’s meeting was the first Myers has attended; he was recently hired to fill the vacancy left by Alphonse “Mike” Marino. Water Superintendent Mike Hopf had been overseeing the sewer plant between Marino’s departure and Myers’ hiring. Trustee Donald Hackett has been handling the ordering of the replacement RBC. It should take about a week to have the new unit installed and up and running, Myers said.

Mayor Bill Murphy praised Myers for a smooth transition.