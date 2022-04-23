G. Steve Jordan has completed a short film for the National Wildlife Federation highlighting their work along America’s Gulf Coast.

Jordan, who is best known in the area for his landscape photography of the Shawangunk Ridge, including Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park, began producing short films soon after closing his New Paltz Gallery in 2015, after almost 20 years in the business (https://mohonkimages.com/). Concentrating primarily on non-profit clients, Jordan explains the motivation for this new venture: “I found a tremendous disconnect between the news I would read in the paper every morning and the wonderful and uplifting stories I listened to from gallery visitors who were volunteering at local non-profits. I decided that these stories needed telling and launched G. Steve Jordan Films. In the past half-dozen years we’ve produced dozens of short videos for non-profits working in many fields, from land conservation to literacy programs.”

You can view the short film for the National Wildlife Federation at gstevejordanfilms.com or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz_qfJm1fsg.