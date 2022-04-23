Have you ever longed to visit a foreign country and encounter a different culture? Hosting a Rotary exchange student is an opportunity to bring the world to your doorstep without ever leaving home.

Bright, adventurous young people from all around the world are recruited and screened by local Rotary Clubs to be ambassadors to other lands for a year, living as part of a family, attending high school and getting to know their communities in a way no short-term vacation could ever equal. Your family can be part of this program by hosting a Rotary exchange student.

Host families may have children the same age, older or younger siblings, or none at all. All you really need is an extra bed, a curiosity about other countries and cultures, live in the New Paltz Central School District and hearts big enough to welcome a foreign child to be treated as one of your own.

Generally, three different families in the school district serve as hosts for a student, for three to four months each. In this way, Rotary shares students with more of the community and the students are able to experience different families’ interests and lifestyles to get a better overview of life in the Hudson Valley.

Host families have the fun of introducing students to new foods, activities, events, and the natural beauty and historic places of the Hudson Valley, while simultaneously learning about their student’s home country, culture and customs.

The New Paltz Rotary Club would like to sponsor a foreign exchange student for the 2022-2023 school year. Sponsored students report to the Youth Exchange Officer (YEO), who oversees the student’s experience and well-being throughout the year. The YEO also serves as a resource for your family, providing transportation, assistance and advice, as needed. The exchange program is backed by the resources of Rotary District 7210, which encompasses eight counties in the Hudson Valley and by Rotary International.

Email the New Paltz Rotary Club Youth Exchange Committee at gkellyrotary19 @gmail.com for more information and application form or visit the Rotary District 7210 website at www.YEX7210.org.