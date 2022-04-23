New Paltz Town Board members approved the forms and fees for the Town rental registry process at their April 21 meeting. Building inspector Stacy Delarede explained that the fees for inspecting rental units were based upon the time that each one is expected to take. The first inspection will be more costly, as it involves not only confirming that basic building and safety standards are met, but also that the rental unit is covered by a certificate of occupancy and wasn’t built on the sly. Landlords and short-term rental hosts will find that later inspections won’t dig quite as deeply into the pocketbook.

It could take some time to get through the initial wave of inspections, Delarede said, and owners who opt to avoid obeying this new law may not be identified right away. The building inspector expressed confidence that any scofflaws would, in time, be identified, and be forced to get an inspection and have their property listed on the registry, or to stop renting out that property altogether.