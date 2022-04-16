Under the sea! That’s where Onteora’s Harry Simon Auditorium will be in late April, when The Little Mermaid will be arriving at Onteora High/Middle School. Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film, the play is being performed by a talented cast of student actors and singers.

Opening night is April 28 at 7 p.m. Additional performances will take place on April 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at ticketstage.com, or you can purchase tickets at the door for each performance. Ticket prices are $10 for students/seniors and $15 for adults.