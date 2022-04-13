The initial week of a book distribution and film program, sponsored by the Saugerties Library, the Orpheum Theater and the Kiwanis, was a great success, said Nina Schmidbaur, reporting on the program at a Saugerties Village Board meeting on Monday, April 4. She said the only down side was that the books ran out. “If anyone wants to participate in that series, it’s really fun.”

The event included a magician, and that addition was so popular that future programs will also include live entertainment, as well as the book distribution and films. Films are scheduled on Saturday mornings, most at 11 a.m. The schedule should be available at the library, which is running a film series on several other dates.

The next phase of the program will be moving out into the community and distributing 75 books in English and Spanish, sponsored by the Outreach Committee of Friends of the Library. Book distribution will be through locations such as the Village and Town courts, senior citizen centers and other gathering places. The books will include bookmarks with information about what the library has to offer, how to get a library card, where the library is located and other information.

Schmidbaur added that the library is open again following upgrading and “the new carpet smells fabulous.”