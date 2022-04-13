The first phase of construction at the new Saugerties Animal Shelter near the existing structure at the Town Transfer Station on Route 212 has begun, Highway Superintendent Ray Mayonne said at the regular Town Board meeting on Wednesday, April 6. “They are taking trees down, digging stumps out. Also trucking in 500 tons of stone donated by Northeast Solite. I would like to take this time to thank Northeast Solite who donated that stone to the town at no cost.”

Supervisor Fred Costello said a fundraiser for the animal shelter is coming up: The Blue Jeans Ball on May 7, 5 p.m., at Fortune Valley Manor.

In another matter, Mayonne said bids on blacktopping roads have come in too high. “The cost has skyrocketed,” he said, and he is looking into oil and chipping the less heavily used roads. “I think that would be more cost effective.”

While municipalities are not required to post permits showing the maximum weights the trucks can carry, as are private haulers, Mayonne said the weights of Saugerties Highway Department trucks will have permits posted on them.