Candidates for the Kingston City School District Board of Education have been invited to participate in a meet and greet 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Rough Draft, 82 John Street in Uptown Kingston.

Although petitions for BOE candidates to get on the ballot are not due until April 27th, seven candidates have already declared their intention to run, including the three incumbents: Suzanne Jordan, James Michael, and Steven Spicer. Challengers are: Malia Cordel, Jennifer Fitzgerald, Justin Hoekstra, and Jim McCasland.

The meet and greet will be moderated by Charlotte Adamis, a member of the Coalition for Equity in Education (CEE), a local group that advocates for improved communication between the school district and the community.

The Rough Draft event will provide community participation in an intimate setting. Candidates will have the opportunity to give a 2-minute platform pitch after which audience members will be given 10-15 minutes to ask questions. At the end of the Q and A, candidates will be available to talk informally with audience members.