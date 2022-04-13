Highland Rotary Club, in partnership with the Highland High School Interact Club, is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sunday, April 24 at the American Legion in Highland to help support Zach Osterhoudt, a 15-year-old Highland High School student who was recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Dine-in seating is available at 2 p.m. (space is limited). To-go meals are available from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. The Spaghetti and meatballs will be prepared by Sal’s Place. Order online at highlandrotaryclub.com for both dine-in reservations and to-go by April 17. Monetary donations for Zach can also be made at this site.

For questions about the Spaghetti dinner or about the Highland Rotary Club, contact Highland Rotary Club president David Lambert at david.lambert@morganstanley.com. The American Legion is located at 84 Grand Street in Highland.