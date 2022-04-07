Town of Saugerties supervisor Fred Costello has announced that Green & Clean Days will be held in Saugerties on April 9, 10, 23 and 24. All Saugerties residents are invited to celebrate Earth Day by pitching in to clean up roadside litter throughout the Town.

The signup sheet and orange trash bags with the Town logo will be available at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, located at 4 High Street, at no cost to Green & Clean participants. Pick a road and sign up your team or go it alone. Filled orange trash bags with the Town logo can be left on the roadsides and will be picked up by the Highway Department on Mondays, April 11 and 25.

For further information, contact the Supervisor’s Office at (845) 246-2800, extension 345.