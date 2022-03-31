Saugerties residents who want to fix their bicycles or who need to change tires may lack the specialized tools for these jobs. Saugerties resident Ted Suttmeier suggested that the Village and/or the Town of Saugerties could provide tools and air pumps to aid cyclists.

Suttmeier acknowledged that the work stations are not cheap; depending on what tools are provided, they could run more than $1,000.

The rail-trail in East Kingston is equipped with one of the kits, Suttmeier said. “They do cost a couple thousand dollars, they’re cemented in,” he said. For instance, a heavy-duty pump that can stay outside could cost as much as $700. But “these things last,” he said.

Suttmeier suggested Cantine Field as an ideal place for one of the kits. Mayor Bill Murphy told him that was in the Town, not the Village. He then suggested the library. “I do like Cantine Field; that’s where kids ride their bikes,” said Murphy and added that he could talk to Town Supervisor Fred Costello or the Town Recreation supervisor Greg Chorvas about the idea of a bike repair station at Cantine Field.

Suttmeier also suggested the installation of sidewalks on Overbaugh Street, along Route 9W and

Barclay Street up to Trinity Church. The problem, Murphy said, is that New York State would be very unlikely to put a crosswalk in the middle of Route 9W. The possibility of sidewalks could be pursued with the state, but changes in the intersection or road would require state approval. The sidewalks along the Village streets would be more feasible he said.