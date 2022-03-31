Five Ulster BOCES Transitional Occupation Program (TOP A) students are interning two hours a week at Bread Alone, a bakery in Lake Katrine. Through the experience, the students are gaining skills that will help them transition from high school to the workplace.

In the two months that the students have been reporting to work at the family-owned business, Benjamin Hollman, a TOP A student from the New Paltz Central School District, has been busy preparing the packaging used to transport the bread and baked goods to Bread Alone’s many retail locations. In addition to the food service skills he has learned through his hands-on involvement at the Career & Technical Center’s school store, Hollman is now also gaining experience labeling products.

Linda Carter, the instructor of the TOP A program, said that the work-based learning experience helps the students acquire a variety of skills that build self-confidence and economic independence. “Bread Alone has been very supportive of the students’ individual achievements and progress,” Carter said.

Principal Amy Storenski said the TOP program not only ensures that students graduate high school, but also prepares them to be successful after graduation. “The relationships between Ulster BOCES and local businesses offer our students’ career-related experiences and opportunities through workplace shadowing, career mentoring and gaining industry-related skills.”