Ever wonder who you need to contact when you have a question about your local government or you want to become more involved in its issues?

Who do I call about potholes on my road? How do I run for office?

Those questions will be answered in a series called Civics Teach-In 2022, a series hosted by the Woodstock Democratic Committee for six consecutive Thursday nights beginning on March 31 to educated voters about local, state and federal government.

Speakers will include County Executive Pat Ryan, County Comptroller March Gallagher, State Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, State Senator Michelle Hinchey, Ulster County Legislature Majority Leader Jonathan Heppner, Woodstock Supervisor Bill McKenna, Town Councilwoman Laura Ricci, Town Clerk Jackie Earley and many others.

The six-part series is intended to educate voters, regardless of political affiliation, about government and its leaders.

Q&A will follow and video of the sessions will be available on YouTube and other platforms.

The 90-minute sessions are Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock. The schedule is as follows:

March 31: Town of Woodstock

Supervisor Bill McKenna

Town Clerk Jackie Earley/Staff

Town Councilwoman Laura Ricci

April 7: Town of Woodstock/Onteora

Fire Chief Kevin Peters

Highway Superintendent Scott Bonestell

Library Board President Jeff Collins

School Board President Kevin Salem

April 14: Ulster County

County Executive Pat Ryan

Legislature Majority Leader Jonathan Heppner

April 21: Ulster County

Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chad Storey

Board of Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus

Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack

April 28: NY State/Ulster County

Assemblyman Kevin Cahill

Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher

May 5: U.S., Federal & State

State Senator Hinchey

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer’s representative Meg Glander

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (TBD)