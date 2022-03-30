Japan’s answer to Harry Potter?

Kiki is a 13-year-old apprentice witch, and the heroine of a Japanese animated movie, Kiki’s Delivery Service. Kiki and her black cat Jiji fly off on a broomstick into adventures. The film, which will be shown at Upstate Films, kicks off a series of films, a party and a chess tournament at Upstate Films and the Saugerties Public library, also sponsored by the Kiwanis and Inquiring Mind bookstore. Kiki’s Delivery Service will start on April 2 at 11 a.m. Fifteen free books will be given to the early arrivals, organizer Nina Schmidbaur said.

The theme of the series is family films around the world. The first 15 kids to come to each of the films in the series will receive free books, courtesy of the Kiwanis, Schmidbaur said at a Saugerties Village Board meeting on Monday, March 21. The series consists of six films designed to showcase the diversity of world cultures; each takes place in a different country and gives some insight into the culture, she said. The library is offering activities related to the films as well as additional films and a chess tournament as part of the program.

The films at Upstate include Whale Rider, April 16 at 11 a.m.; Dora and the Lost City of Gold, April 30 at 11 a.m.; Kirikau and the Sorceress, May 14 at 11 a.m.; Secret of the Kells, May 28 at 11 a.m.; and Babe, June 11 at 11 a.m. Fifteen free books will be given to the first arrivals.

The Saugerties Library will offer an “Anime Night,” April 4 at 6:30 p.m.; a showing of the film “Coco, April 30 at 10:30 a.m.; a Coco after party, May 4 at 4 p.m. for children 6-10; a showing of the film Queen of Katwe, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. for children age 7-12; and a chess tournament on May 18 at 6:30 p.m.