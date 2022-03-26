The Saugerties Town Board voted on Wednesday, March 26 to allow the Women’s Woodstock Cycling Grand Prix to travel through the Town on May 1. Supervisor Fred Costello said at the board’s March 16 meeting that “the event’s organizer has been an avid cyclist his entire life. He has competed all over the world. He had the vision to bring this world-class event to our area,” said Supervisor Fred Costello. A number of the events were held in Saugerties and the organizer hopes to bring these events to the Town again, Costello said. “Competitors for this come from across the country, and there are a number of female athletes who participated in the Olympics in it,” Costello said he has watched the race in previous years and was impressed by the athleticism and skill of the riders.