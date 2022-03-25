Two groups of activists met in front of the Elting Library in New Paltz on Sunday, March 20. Neither knew the other would be there, but a bond soon formed.

Sherrill Silver of Ulster Activists (UAct), a retired nurse, was one of the speakers protesting the corporate takeover of Medicare by the little-known program REACH. “Most people, senior citizens, doctors and nurses have never heard of this program. If REACH continues under the radar, anyone on Medicare could be switched to an insurer that keeps more of the payout while providing fewer services,” she said

Halyna Shepko has been packing boxes of medical supplies with the Ukrainian American Youth Group for shipping to Ukraine. “We were there with #StandWithUkraine to stand against Russian aggression,” she said.

The Ukrainian flag proudly waved alongside “Stop the Corporate Takeover of Medicare” signs.

“We wanted to express our support for the Ukrainian peace movement,” said Maggie Veve of UAct who organized the REACH protest. “So we went back and forth chanting ‘Hands off our Medicare and Hands off Ukraine.’ It was a moment of real solidarity.”

For more information on REACH, visit Physicians for a National Health Program, PNHP.Org.

The Ukrainian American Youth Association of Goshen is a verified charity with a Go Fund Me site.