U.S Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Kingston On Friday to announce that he has secured $100,000 in federal funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to study stabilizing the bulkhead on the Rondout Creek, a key first step to revamping the waterfront.

Schumer also announced that Kingston will be eligible to tap into the significant funding he secured in the bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, and that he has sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg backing Kingston for our application for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure With Sustainability And Equity (RAISE) Grant to reconnect neighborhoods to the waterfront. The City of Kingston’s grant request will be over $20 million.

“This downtown waterfront revitalization is key to achieving equity in the city, creating jobs, bolstering economic development, and helping one of the true gems of Kingston – its waterfront – finally shine to its truest potential. For too long Kingston’s neighborhoods have been separated and lacked full access to their picturesque waterfront, and it is time we change that. As majority leader, when I led the bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I had places like Kingston in mind and projects like the waterfront revitalization with all the good-paying local jobs and economic impact it could have on our downtown businesses,” said Schumer. “Projects like Kingston’s will increase quality of life, reconnect neighborhoods to the waterfront, and revitalize the local economy. That is why I am proud to be able to deliver critical funding to get shoreline stabilization underway and why I am going to keep fighting tooth and nail to get Kingston the robust federal support it needs to pave the way to a brighter future.”