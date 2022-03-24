Ed Ulmann is Pharmacy Manager and Owner of Wellness RX, a beloved local pharmacy business. Ulmann pioneers a “patient-centered” health care experience that blends traditional and natural medicine. He reflects on fighting the corporate-captured health care industry and sticking up for the independent businesses that better serve our communities. Get a revealing look at the challenges and transcendent rewards of providing maverick health services in the Hudson Valley.

