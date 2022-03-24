Saugerties Central School District Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt and Saugerties High School (SHS) Principal Tim Reid have announced that Kristiane Rell has been named the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 and Marlo Rothe is this year’s salutatorian.

Rell, the daughter of Kari and John Rell of Saugerties, earned top honors with a GPA of 101.96. During her time at SHS, she maintained a rigorous course schedule that included AP English Language, AP US History, AP Government, AP Computer Science Principles and Pre Calculus. She excelled in both math and science classes throughout her high school career.

Rell is a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. Besides excelling academically, Rell also participated in many clubs, including Key Club, Yearbook and The Spirit newspaper. She was selected to attend Girls State in eleventh grade. She also participated in varsity soccer since she was a sophomore, and served as captain of the team this year. On the weekends and during the summer, she works as a cashier at Target.

Rell plans to major in Civil Engineering this fall. Her top two college choices include Clarkson and Syracuse Universities.

Salutatorian Marlo Rothe, who is the daughter of Jill and Richard Rothe of Saugerties, has a GPA of 101.45. She took an array of college and AP courses in high school, including AP European History, AP English, AP US History, Pre Calculus, AP Biology, Spanish 4 and 5, AP Government, College Algebra and Trigonometry and AP Chemistry.

Rothe is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Government. She participates in Key Club, The Spirit newspaper, and the Robotics Club. In addition, she has played on the varsity tennis team since she was a sophomore. She also holds a part-time job as a pizza delivery driver four days a week.

Upon graduation, Rothe plans to attend the University of Connecticut or Syracuse University, where she would like to enroll in a pre-med program with a major in Biology.

Principal Reid is honored to have Rell and Rothe as students. “I appreciate the drive and dedication to education these two students have,” he states. “I look forward to seeing what lies ahead for them.”