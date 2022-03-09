The Town of Saugerties Building Department took in more than $32,000 last month, Saugerties Town Councilman Michael Ivino reported at the Town Board’s regular meeting on March 2. The department issued 38 building permits, bringing the year-to-date total to 73. The department is getting ready for Sean Weaver, the new building inspector, including the purchase of a new Ford Explorer for $29,746. “The cost of that Explorer could be paid by one month’s income in the Building Department,” Ivino said. Mary O’Donnell, of the Conservation Advisory Commission, asked whether the vehicle is electric or hybrid. Supervisor Fred Costello said it is gasoline powered, citing the difficulty of buying new electric or hybrid vehicles in today’s market. The Town is committed to using electric vehicles where possible, he said.

Ivino also reported that Diaz Ambulance is having difficulty finding enough employees, but it had hired a three-man crew for their third ambulance.