The Town of Saugerties is seeking to act as the lead agency in a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) of the proposed new animal shelter, for which a private group is raising money. The Town intends to work with the group and the shelter will be constructed on Town property, said Supervisor Fred Costello at last week’s Town Board meeting. The project does not require Planning Board review, but it does require a SEQR study, Costello said. The Town Board intends to lead that study. The Town is required to post that intention for 30 days, and if someone objects to the Town’s intention, they have 30 days to raise an objection. So far, the supporters have raised $1.8 million of the $2.2 million that will be needed to fund the new shelter. The Town Board voted at its March 2 meeting to approve the lead agency posting.