Grade Three students at Grant D. Morse Elementary School in Saugerties celebrated Presidents’ Day last week and commemorated past presidents and first ladies in style by dressing up in patriotic colors and period costumes, including founding-father beards and mustaches and full-length dresses. Their costumed presentations were the culmination of several reading and writing lessons focused on the presidents of the US. Students shared what they had researched, describing what their chosen president had accomplished, whom they were married to and what “number” they were in the presidential order. Some students also dressed in real-life military uniforms.