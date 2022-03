On a balmy Sunday afternoon, the animals were out and about in their pens and visitors were eager to enjoy their company by feeding them apples, carrots and spinach at the Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston. The goats, turtles, llamas, ducks, peacocks, rabbits, alpacas, a bull and a pig and more sustained a hard winter, like us, and were happy for a breath of fresh air and human contact. With spring around the corner, the animals can’t wait to see everyone!