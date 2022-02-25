The Kingston High School boys’ and Saugerties High School girls’ bowling teams are heading to the state tournament after emerging as Section 9, Division I champs last week.

In a sectional tourney held at Colonial Lanes in Chester, Kingston beat Newburgh in pinfall 6,134-5,658 to earn the boys’ title. Mark Hammersley, Vincent Martelli, Jesse Kolbeck, Kevin Thomas, Bryan Moniz and Patrick Keating will represent the Tigers in the state tournament. Hammersley and Martelli each rolled 246 high games for Kingston, while Kollbeck had a 682 high series.

The Saugerties girls earned their way in with a 5,193-4,807 win over Kingston. Lacey Schatzel led the Sawyers with a tourney-high 240 game and a 631 series. Also heading to the state tournament for Saugerties are Ashley Altieri, Tyler Bodie, Keiran Hinchey, Harper Ferraro and Grace Hopf.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships will take place from March 11-13 at AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Syracuse. In addition to the Kingston boys and Saugerties boys, Section 9 will also be represented by a girl’s composite squad, which includes Kingston’s Angelina Tati, Averyanna Thomas, Makayla Kollbeck and Gabrielle Gallo; along with Olivia Casabura and Izzy Gaylor of Highland.

The New Paltz High School girls’ varsity basketball team closed out its season with a 50-30 road loss at non-league host Highland on Thursday, February 24.

Alex Frenza accounted for nearly half of the Huguenots points with 14. Highland’s Grace Koehler led all scorers with 18 points.

New Paltz finished its 2021-22 campaign with a 4-13 overall record.

Section 9 held its seeding meeting for the upcoming boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments on Thursday, February 24. Games get underway this weekend and run into early March.

Kingston High School is the sole local program in the boys’ tournament. They open the Class AA bracket as the third seed, hosting sixth-seeded Warwick at Kate Walton Field House on Saturday, February 26 at 3 p.m. The winner of that game will take on second-seeded Middletown on Sunday, February 27 at an as-yet-unspecified location.

The Class AA boys’ championship is scheduled to be played at SUNY Sullivan on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

On the girls’ side, 4th seeded Kingston High School will host a Class AA quarterfinal game against longtime rival Newburgh Free Academy on Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will head to top-seeded Warwick on Sunday, February 27.

Pine Bush and Monroe-Woodbury are the other teams competing in the semifinals. The title game will be played at SUNY Sullivan on Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

The Saugerties Sawyers are the seventh-seed in the Class A tournament, opening at second-seeded Wallkill on Saturday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Should the Sawyers advance, they would play at the home gym of the winner of Saturday’s game between sixth-seeded FDR and third-seeded Goshen on Tuesday, March 1.

The Class A girls’ championship game will be played at SUNY Sullivan on Wednesday, March 3.

Onteora High are the third seed in the Class B tournament, hosting sixth-seeded Burke Catholic on Monday, February 28 at 6 p.m. Should the Eagles advance, they would either host Ellenville or travel to James I. O’Neill on Tuesday, March 1 for the semifinals.

The Class B title game is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at SUNY Orange.