The New Paltz High School girls’ varsity basketball team dropped a dime on visiting non-league opponent Washingtonville, winning 41-31 on Wednesday, February 23.

Kate Suchowiecki led the Huguenots with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Alex Frenza (12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists) and Ella Constable (8 points, 6 rebounds) also contributed.

Brianne Lang led the Wizards with 16 points, with Sophia Mouhteros adding eight in defeat.

With the win, New Paltz improved to 4-12 overall. The Huguenots close out their regular season with a visit to non-league opponent Highland on Thursday, February 24.