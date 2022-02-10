Abe Uchitelle is the Deputy Majority Leader of the Ulster County Legislature. His focus on “connecting the dots” between government initiatives and demonstrable results is just one of the reasons he’s regarded as a rising star in local politics. He dropped by the podcast this week to discuss a wide range of issues including economic development, job training, cycling, the structure and dynamics of county government, gentrification, law enforcement… and that’s just scratching the surface.

Subscribe to the HV1 Podcast on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes, or check out other HV1 Podcasts.