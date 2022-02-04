Woodstock Cemetery visitors can now find the graves of friends and loved ones, thanks to the work of craftsmen who donate their time to build projects that help the community.

Jim Hanson, Tom Unrath and former town Councilmen Lorin Rose and Richard Heppner, known as the Geezer Corps, built a kiosk with a map showing where each section of the cemetery is located. The map was created by Woodstock graphic artist Katie Jellinghaus.

“We got the uprights in before the ground froze,” said Rose

“I think they came out pretty good, and I usually don’t like my work,” said Rose with a chuckle.

The map also shows the grave locations of Rick Danko and Levon Helm, former members of The Band. They were included “because they were afraid people would be stomping all over the place looking for them,” he said.

Rose also contributed with the rest of the Geezer Corps to a sign at the cemetery entrance.

The Geezer Corps have built several projects, including a housing and base for the Keegan Bell, which was rescued from a cupola during renovation of the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center. Other projects include an information kiosk at the Comeau preserve, a memorial for the late town supervisor Jeremy Wilber and some foot bridges and improvements to the Comeau hiking trails.

Rose said he is thankful for the appreciation and help the Geezer Corps get for every project they have been asked to do.

The town maintenance department dug the holes for the cemetery kiosk “because we’re old and lazy,” Lorin said. Town employees also helped lift it into place.

“We’ve been asked to remodel people’s kitchens and bathrooms. We’ve said ‘no.’” Rose said.

Materials are either donated to Geezer Corps projects or purchased using donated funds.

Follow the Geezer Corps news of projects past and present on Facebook.