County Executive Pat Ryan declares State of Emergency due to severe winter storm

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has declared a weather-related state of emergency for Ulster County today, closing all non-emergency County offices and services (excluding emergency and weather-essential personnel and services) while urging all residents to avoid any travel and take extra precautions throughout the duration of the storm. County Executive Ryan said the Department of Public Works reported hazardous road conditions due to downed trees and power lines. Additionally, Ulster County is opening overnight Warming Centers at several locations throughout the county – in Kingston, New Paltz and Saugerties.

“With near unprecedented numbers of tree limbs, trees, and power lines down, and nearly half of our residents without power, I am declaring a State of Emergency in Ulster County,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I have committed county resources to provide critical emergency services and to clear our roadways safely and efficiently. Additionally, we are opening Warming Centers in the City of Kingston, Saugerties and New Paltz. Given the dangerous conditions, I am encouraging all residents to stay off of the roads. I want to thank all of our emergency responders who are working non-stop to keep our roads clear and our residents safe.”

The State of Emergency means that all non-emergency County offices and services are closed and that vehicular traffic on the County road system shall be limited to essential service and emergency vehicles. The Executive Order took effect at 12 p.m. on February 4 and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on February 5.

Ulster County Warming Center Locations

Kingston: Andy Murphy Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston; 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church, 80 Elmendorf Street, Kingston; New Paltz: SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz; Saugerties: Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties.