This week in local sports (2/2/22)

Kingston High School bowling

Kingston senior Kevin Thomas bowled a 300 game for the Kingston High School bowling team on Tuesday, January 25. Thomas, the team captain, was on his way to a 723 series when he rolled the perfect game at Patel’s Kingston Lanes in the Tigers’ 5-2 virtual win over Section 9 foe Marlboro.

No other scores were available.

Kingston High School boys’ swimming

The Kingston High School boys’ swim team split a pair of meets in the final week of the regular season slate last week, opening with an 88-62 victory over Section 9, Division II host Beacon on Monday, January 24.

Mason Crowley, Andrew Sammons and Henry Shannon each won a pair of individual events to lead the Tigers.

Advertisement

Crowley took gold in the 200 freestyle (2:07.82) and 500 freestyle (5:39.35), Sammons in the 100 freestyle (54.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.48), and Shannon in the 100 backstroke (1:03.61) and 200 individual medley (2:19.81). Ryan Goode (50 freestyle, 26.75) and Phillip Lettre (100 butterfly, 1:03.16) also took first place in individual events.

Kingston also swept the relays with Shannon, Sammons, Lettre and Goode winning the 200 medley (1:54.35); Goode, Crowley, Sammons and Conor Sullivan the 200 freestyle (1:45.54); and Crowley, Sullivan, Lettre and Shannon the 1,400 freestyle (4:06.64).

The Tigers hosted Newburgh Free Academy in the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association regular season finale on Thursday, January 27, falling 98-76.

Sammons took first in the 100 butterfly (58.87) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.79), while Shannon won the 200 individual medley (2:20.97) and Christopher Lekaj the 100 backstroke (1:03.33). Shannon, Sammons, Sam Schachter and Lekaj won the 200 medley relay (1:53.10); while Shannon, Crowley, Lekaj and Sammons placed first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.49).

Kingston closed out their regular season with a 5-7 record.

Kingston High School girls’ basketball

The Kingston High School girls’ varsity basketball team will return to the postseason for the first time in three years following a week in which they trounced a pair of opponents by a combined score of 125-67.

It started on Tuesday, January 25 with a visit from non-league opponent Guilderland, who the Tigers obliterated 65-35. Kingston took full advantage of 35 turnovers by the Lady Flying Dutchmen, including 20 steals, 10 of which came in the tone-setting first quarter. The Tigers led 18-4 at the end of the opening frame, stretching that to 33-11 at the half.

Asia LeBon (17 points, 5 steals), Diamond Banks (12 points, 5 steals), Tajsheona Chavis (10 points), Kalia Hylton-Jackson (9 points) and Ava Scaturro (8 points) all contributed for Kingston.

The Tigers stayed hot three days later, eviscerating host Middletown 60-32. LeBon (16 points), Hylton-Jackson (15 points) and Banks (10 points) led Kingston in the win.

Next up for the Tigers is a busy week with visits to F.D.R. (Monday, January 31) and Pine Bush (Wednesday, February 2). Kingston is 10-4 on the season.

Kingston High School boys’ basketball

The Kingston High School boys’ varsity basketball team split a pair of road games last week, opening with a visit to Freedom Plains and a 61-55 loss to non-league Arlington, followed by a stop in Montgomery and a lopsided 93-59 win over Valley Central.

The Tigers led early in the third quarter at Arlington on Tuesday, January 25, and again in the fourth. But turnovers and missed opportunities put the home team back in a position to win and Kingston ran out of chances.

Ryan McCardle scored 15 of his Tiger team high 17 points from behind the 3-point arc, while Kevin Andrade and Ke’montae Thawe each added 11 points.

Delano Knox led all scorers with 23 points for Arlington, with Blaise Farese adding 15.

The Tigers were firing on all cylinders two days later at Valley Central, tying a nearly four-year old school record with 16 3-pointers.

McCardle led all scorers with 27 points, 18 coming from downtown. Thawe (16 points), Derek Constance (13 points), Andrade (10 points) and Cam Potter (9 points) all contributed to the big win.

The Tigers return home to Kate Walton Field House on Tuesday, February 1 when they host Shenendehowa.

New Paltz High School/Saugerties High School boys’ basketball

The New Paltz High School boys’ varsity basketball team made easy work of a pair of road opponents last week, opening with a 75-42 decimation of host Highland on Tuesday, January 25.

Tony Drewnowski led all scorers with 30 points for the Huguenots, with Pierce Lutz (19 points) and Stephen Carr (10 points also contributing.

Dominic Valente (20 points) and Osei Adoma (12 points) scored all but 10 of Highland’s points.

New Paltz’s next stop was Saugerties for a 57-34 win on Thursday, January 27. The Huguenots led by a modest 27-21 at halftime before putting the game away with a 23-6 advantage in the third quarter. Mike Lynn led all scorers with 17 points for New Paltz, with Drewnowski adding 12.

The Sawyers got solid efforts from Ethan Conrad (14 points) and Aiden Schoonmaker (9 points) in the loss.

With the win over Saugerties, the Huguenots punched their ticket to the sectional playoffs, improving their overall record to 6-5 and their clip against Mid-Hudson Athletic League opponents to 6-3.

Saugerties High School wrestling

The Saugerties High School varsity wrestling team dropped a close meet at home last week before going 4-1 in the Wizard Duals in Washingtonville over the weekend.

Advertisement

The Sawyers put up a good showing against visiting powerhouse Cornwall on Wednesday, January 26, calling 39-31. Sawyers wins came from Savannah Tittelbeck (102 pounds, forfeit), Zachary Burns (118 pounds, 12-1 major decision), Anthony Denier (126 pounds, forfeit), Isaiah Hockx (132 pounds, fall, 1:34), James Burns (160 pounds, 6-1 decision) and James Bucci (189 pounds, fall, 0:36).

At the Wizard Duals, the Sawyers went 4-1 overall, with Tittelbeck, Christian Hockx and Bucci each going 5-0. Bucci was voted team MVP for his overall performance.

The wins came against host Washingtonville (42-30), Beacon (52-18), Kingston (78-0) and Highland (54-24). Saugerties fell 52-22 to Middletown.

As of press time, the only scores available were those against Washingtonville and Middletown.

Tittelbeck (102 pounds, forfeit), Gavin Ingrassia (110 pounds, forfeit), Burns (118 pounds, forfeit), Isaiah Hockx (126 pounds, fall, 5:20), Vance Dyke (138 pounds, fall, 5:55), Christian Hockx (152 pounds, fall, 5:30), Sean Sasso (172 pounds, fall, 2:37) and Bucci (189 pounds, fall, 0:36) all won against the Wizards.

Tittelbeck (102 pounds), Ingrassia (110 pounds) and Bucci (215 pounds) all won by fall, with no recorded times. Christian Hockx won by a 9-0 major decision.

The Sawyers hit the mats at Monticello on Wednesday, February 2.

New Paltz High School Nordic skiing

Another week, another New Paltz High School Section 9 Nordic skiing sweep. The Huguenots won their third straight meet at Minnewaska State Park in Kerhonkson on Wednesday, January 26.

In the boys’ race, New Paltz (34 points) topped Monticello (17 points) and Wallkill (11 points). In the girls’ race, the Huguenots (32 points) beat Wallkill (10 points), Rondout Valley (6 points) and Monticello (5 points). Both races circled Lake Minnewaska twice for a total distance of 6.4 kilometers.

The Huguenots’ Lily Zaborowski won the girls’ race, finishing in 24:39, with teammates Natalee Watts (2nd, 25:48), Samantha Wong-Pan (3rd, 26:03), Eva Goldschein (7th, 34:03), Roxy DeNey-Bhagat (8th, 34:09) and Charlotte Hjeltnes (9th, 36:25) all placing in the top 10.

On the boys’ side, New Paltz had six top 10 finishes, with Beckett Evans (2nd, 20:43), Matei Jirka (3rd, 21:41), Gage Gullickson (4th, 22:06), Oliver Casey (5th, 22:27), Henry Wheeler (8th, 27:01) and Sam Hollman (10th, 30:43) all skiing well.

The Huguenots will look to make it four in a row when they return to Lake Minnewaska on Tuesday, February 1 for a multi-team meet.

Onteora High School boys’ basketball

The Onteora High School boys’ varsity basketball team had a rough Mid-Hudson Athletic League outing at Ellenville on Wednesday, January 26, falling 80-32 to the Blue Devils, who are a perfect 8-0 in league play.

Andy Zygmont led the Eagles with 11 points. Rad Moreno (19 points, 16 rebounds), DJ McCombs (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Kristian Jackson (13 points) led Ellenville.

Onteora looks to get back on track when they host MHAL opponent Webutuck on Friday, February 4.