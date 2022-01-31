Town of Ulster officials blame cold weather for several water main breaks

Town of Ulster Water Department crews are contending with a number of water main breaks Monday after several days of frigid temperatures.

Water main breaks have sprung up on Leggs Mill Road, Lohmaier Lane, Pawan Circle and Sawmill Road, the town announced in an email alert to residents Monday.

The town said crews are asking for help as they tend to an additional break and they are asking anyone who is experiencing diminished water supply to call the water department at (845) 382-2434 to help crews pinpoint the break.

Advertisement

A short reprieve from the frigid weather is expected towards the middle of this week. The National Weather Service at Albany forecast is calling for a high of 41 degrees in Kingston on Wednesday out in front of a storm that’s expected to bring rain to the area on Thursday as the high again reaches 41.

But things are forecasted to take a decidedly more wintry turn Thursday night when temperatures fall back below freezing and the precip switches over to a wintry mix, the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s forecast calls for more wintry precipitation with sleet early then snow with a high of 32 degrees.

More cold temperatures are forecasted this week with highs in the mid and upper 20s and lows in the teens and single digits.