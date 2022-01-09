Michael Lang passes on

Michael Lang, organizer of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair (as well as the 1994 sequel) and longtime Woodstock resident, died of cancer January 8. He was 77.

A family spokesperson said he died at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City after a battle with a rare form of Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Lang organized the famous three-day concert on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel with Joel Rosenman, Artie Kornfield and John Roberts, drawing a crowd of 400,000 and shutting down the New York State Thruway.

Advertisement

He made several appearances in the 1970 documentary film Woodstock in his vest, riding his BSA motorcycle on Yasgur’s farm.

Drawing on the famous Woodstock name, Lang staged two more anniversary concerts, Woodstock ’94 in Saugerties and Woodstock ’99 in Rome, N.Y.

Woodstock ’94, which was held on Winston Farm, had a mix of performers from the original festival like Santana, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Joe Cocker, John Sebastian and Country Joe McDonald. It became known as Mudfest because of rainstorms that turned the venue into a big mud pit, with many remembering “mud people,” concertgoers covered head to toe in mud.

Woodstock ’99, held on a former Air Force base in Rome, N.Y., became more known for violence and vandalism, causing Lang difficulty when he sought a site for a 50th anniversary concert in 2019.

Lang also managed many famous musicians, including Billy Joel and Joe Cocker.

Lang, a member of the Woodstock Film Festival’s advisory board, was honored at the first Spirit of Woodstock Celebration and received WFF’s first Spirit of Woodstock Award in 2011.

Friends and acquaintances have taken to social media to express disbelief, offer condolences and remember his life.

“This morning we woke to the sad news that our friend Michael Lang has passed from this world. May you find peace immaculate on this journey, brother,” wrote Arlo Guthrie’s wife, Marti Ladd Guthrie.

“I’ll remember you with purple hair. RIP Michael Lang. King of Woodstock. Tremendous love to the whole family. Big sadness. Thank you for all you gave to the world,” wrote local artist Christina Varga, who shared a painting she made of lang.

“My most sincere condolences to the family of Michael Lang. His legend will live on. My heart goes out to you all,” wrote Barbara O’Brien, Levon Helm’s former manager.

Though Lang has been seen in town in recent years, one of his last major public appearances was after a bid to organize a 50th anniversary festival, originally planned for Watkins Glen.

That attempt at repeating history only this time in failed. Much like the original 1969 festival, several locations were sought, with the final one, Vernon Downs, being turned down by the town.

Lang made similar attempts to locate the 1969 festival, ultimately settling on Bethel.

The 1969 festival was expected to draw 100,000 to an industrial park in Wallkill, but by July of that year, it soon found itself without a site after increasing opposition. Lang ultimately struck a deal with Yasgur to use his farm for the festival in Bethel. The rest is history.