Saugerties man faces up to eight years in prison in connection with assault of ex-girlfriend

A Saugerties man faces up to eight years in prison after he was convicted on multiple felony family offense charges in Ulster County Court last week, in connection with a 2019 assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Jason Hinchey, 49, was convicted in Ulster County Court in front of acting County Court Judge James Farrell on Tuesday, January 6 on three counts of aggravated family offense and one count of bail jumping, all felonies.

The Ulster County District Attorney’s office said the jury reached the verdict after an afternoon of deliberations. Authorities said sentencing has been scheduled for March 11, and Hinchey could face up to eight years in prison.

On March 28, 2019, Hinchey allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend causing her to suffer a number of injuries including a concussion and a fracture. Authorities said he additionally prevented her from leaving. Authorities said Hinchey later failed to appear in court regarding the charges. The DA’s office said he testified at trial that he’d acted in self-defense.

“Domestic violence of any kind is a scourge on any community. This Office will take strong action to eradicate it,” Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg said in a press release “We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to protect themselves, to report it to authorities and expect that this office will take every possible legal action to ensure accountability for the offender and protection for the victim.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence, call Ulster County Crime Victims Assistance Program at (845) 340-3443, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.