Too many newspapers to count have ceased to be over the last decade, and the Covid crisis only accelerated this trend. How has Ulster Publishing survived for so long, and how will it adapt to the dramatically shifting news landscape? Associate Publisher Genia Wickwire talks with her dad (and HV1 Publisher) Geddy Sveikauskas about why supporting community journalism is more important now than ever before.

