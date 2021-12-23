Fixing the Fite

The Opus 40 Sculpture Park in West Saugerties has received a $300,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for the repair and conservation of the bluestone sculpture created by the late artist and Bard College professor Harvey Fite. This award from the Mellon Foundation will match a grant of the same size from the National Parks Service’s Save America’s Treasures program announced in September. The grants will underwrite repair and preservation to the sculpture at the center of Opus 40’s 57-acre property.

The Opus 40 staff had been interviewing for the leadership team to guide the conservation process, adhering to the competitive bidding processes stipulated by federal grants.

Opus 40 was also recently award a grant of $49,500 for general operating expenses in 2022 by the New York State Council on the Arts.