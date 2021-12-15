Woodstock Land Conservancy gets new director

After more than six years as executive director of the Woodstock Land Conservancy, Maxanne Resnick is leaving the organization. The week of December 6, she started orienting her replacement, Andy Mossey, who’s been working for the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development, the Arkville non-profit where he spent the last three years creating and running a stewardship program to protect a threatened swimming hole and other sites in the region . . .

