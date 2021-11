A few major facilities projects in the Kingston City School District are nearing completion according to school officials last month, including the Kingston High School Second Century Plan, which is coming in at $16.5 million under its original $137.5 million budget. Also wrapping up are projects at J.F.K. Elementary and M. Clifford Miller Middle schools . . .

