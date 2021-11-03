Charette Week: Kingston seeks opinions on its zoning code revisions

Charette Week begins Thursday, November 4 as the City of Kingston seeks opinions and comments from its citizens in a series of events that it hopes will guide its efforts in revising its zoning code.

The events begin with a Virtual Kick-off and Input Session at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 4. To attend, register at engagekingston.com.

At 6 p.m. Friday there will be an In Person Kick-off and Input Session at Kingston City Hall’s Council Chambers.

On Saturday, November 6, there will be Open Studio Hours at City Hall, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Walking Tours of Midtown at 1:30 and Uptown Kingston at 3:30 p.m.

(Details for the walking tours are being finalized. If you are interested in participating in a walking tour, please email kcorte@kingston-ny.gov to receive an update on meeting locations as they are established.)

Sunday, November 7 will see a Wilbur Walking Tour at noon; a Ponckhockie Walking Tour at 1:30 p.m. and a Rondout Walking Tour at 3 p.m. Open Studio Hours in the Rondout ate 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Rondout Neighborhood Center (Broadway & Spring Street).

On Monday, November 8, at 10 a.m. there will be a housing discussion at City Hall, followed by Open Studio Hours at City Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Transportation Discussion will be at 1 p.m.; an Environment discussion at 2 p.m.; another discussion, this one about Business and Economic Development takes place at 3 p.m. Open Studio Hours in Midtown starting at the Kingston Library, 55 Franklin Street, are from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9 kicks off with a Preservation Discussion at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Open Studio Hours at Kingston City Hall follow, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. At 1 p.m. a discussion of Institutions and Non-Profits; another discussion at 2 p.m. will feature Community Stakeholders, and an Arts & Culture discussion follows at 3 p.m.

Charette Week wraps up with a 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, Works-in-Progress Presentation at City Hall Council Chambers.

For more information, see engagekingston.com.