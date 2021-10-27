What should New Paltz police do differently?

One of the recommendations that came from the Town of New Paltz’s Police Reinvention Commission was to set standards for “ideal officers,” and see to it that all current and future officers fit the bill. That recommendation was raised during the Police Commission meeting on October 21. The chief appeared to be generally supportive, insofar as the concern raised was about how to retain those officers, not how to obtain them . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?

