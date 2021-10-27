Comeau property seeks historic preservation assistance as $1MM bond referendum goes to voters

As Woodstock approaches its vote on November 2 on a bond issue to borrow the money to renovate the old mansion on the Comeau property used as a town office building, Woodstock Councilman Richard Heppner said he has been in talks with state officials on getting historic preservation assistance for the building and possibly for the entire property. “I’ve had a number of conversations with the state, with the SHPO (State Historic Preservation Office). They have a technical assistance service division,” said Heppner, who is also the town historian. “I sent them histories, I sent them biographies. The architect sent them images. They’ve actually now requested additional images. Today, I took elevation photos outside and they also want interior images,” he told the Town Board at the October 19 meeting. “When you go through these things, they get quite technical. There are questions that need to be resolved, no doubt…impact of the proposed addition, the uniqueness of the building, both inside and out…as I said, that I’m working on.”

Heppner said there is more work to be done including more photo submissions. He is a bit worried about some work that had been done in the past. “Particularly the kitchen, which is not original anymore, shall we say,” Heppner said. “To me, people can vote for or against the bond. That’s not what it’s about to me in my head, as historian. My concern is doing what’s right for the property and the building,” he said. “And I think I’ve expressed that enough to (Supervisor) Bill (McKenna) and some of the board members.”

Asked if the additions in the renovation plans could negatively affect the prospects of the property’s obtaining Historical designation (along with funding that could come with it) Heppner was noncommittal. “They’re not sure it qualifies at all, but if it does then we move ahead,” he said. “If the bond does pass, I assume we could make adjustments. This is a long process. It’s not happening by November 2.”

Advertisement

Heppner noted that many SHPO employees are working from home due to COVID-19, and said he is trying to get them to visit the property, but is not sure if they’re traveling. “One thing interesting here… and I have been through this kind of thing before, I’ve written a couple of these, and they’re all drawn out and they’re very technical, but there’s a possibility of expanding our focus here,” Heppner said. “Technical services advised me they also will consider working with us not just on the building, but on the property as a whole. They include things like view shed, landscaping…”

“Trails?,” McKenna interjected.

“Trails, all those things,” Heppner responded.

He added the property was originally part of the Rick farm

“Phillip Rick was a farmer back in the early 1800s,” he said. “Phillip Rick was the man who developed…the Jonathan apple. So that might add some added thrust to this whole project.”

Heppner explained there are three factors involved in historic preservations.

“One is, did a major event happen there, did a major historical figure live there, and then the architectural aspect of it,” Heppner said. “The Jonathan apple’s a big deal, and if we can make those links that would bolster the project even further.”

McKenna faced some criticism at recent firehouse meetings for investigating historic preservation so late in the process, with some critics saying there is money available to restore the building.

The Commission for Civic Design has said they were essentially shut out of the project after asking for alternative designs as early as 2019.

The $2.9 million renovation designed by Walker Architecture includes a 2000-square foot addition and energy efficiency upgrades to the supervisor’s cottage, which houses the supervisor and bookkeeper’s offices. The back of the ballot referendum asks voters for permission to borrow $1 million for the project. The remaining $1.9 million will come from a capital reserve, which has accumulated funds from budget surpluses in prior years.