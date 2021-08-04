All audiences must be vaccinated at Bardavon and UPAC

Bardavon Presents has announced that due to the Delta variant and the recent increase in new Covid cases, all audiences attending shows at Bardavon in Poughkeepsie or UPAC in Kingston must be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Ticket holders must show proof of vaccination and government-issued ID on show days. This policy is in effect now through October 2021, when it will be reassessed based on CDC guidelines. For additional information, contact the Bardavon or UPAC box offices at (845) 473-2072 or (845) 339-6088.