Summer festival at Opus 40 launches arts collaboration

The newly formed initiative Ulster County Arts Collaborative Events (ACE) has announced its kickoff for collaborative programming with a free summer festival. The outdoor event with arts activities and performances is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Opus 40 in Saugerties.

Established by a group of regional arts not-for-profits to salute the vibrant cultural offerings of Ulster County, ACE will introduce a series of family-friendly community events in the Hudson Valley. These events will create opportunities for people of all ages and families to sample the splendor of the arts and music offered in Ulster County.

Nine regional organizations are scheduled to participate in the ACE kickoff event, including Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), the Center for Photography at Woodstock, Opus 40, Rock Academy, Unison Arts, Woodstock Artists Association & Museum (WAAM), the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild and the Woodstock School of Art.

Advertisement

Participating organizations will present unique, interactive art activities or performances illustrating the “personality” of their organization. In addition, information from all of the associations will be available at each booth, so visitors can personally get to know the community arts organizations that populate the Hudson Valley.

Registration for the event begins on June 21 via the Opus 40/ACE website. This event will have two separate two-hour sessions available for registration to maximize participation and maintain Covid safety measures. Repeat activities and performances will be held during each session. Preregistration for the event is free and required. The two sessions will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Food services will be provided by Papa’s Best Batch.

For tickets, visit https://opus40.org/ulster-county-arts-collaborative-events-week-kick-off-happening.